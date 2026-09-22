Your employees have caregiving responsibilities. Is your small business prepared?

Rocket Lawyer reports that small businesses must prepare for employees with caregiving responsibilities by establishing clear policies to avoid confusion and legal issues.

Many employees are also caregivers. They may be caring for children, aging parents, spouses, or other family members while also managing their jobs. For a small business, where one unexpected absence can affect the entire team, employees' responsibilities can quickly become a scheduling and management issue.

Small businesses typically don’t need a complicated, lengthy caregiver workplace policy, but relying entirely on informal arrangements can create confusion. For example, a manager might allow one employee to work remotely during an emergency while telling another to take the day off.

Beyond confusion, there are also legal implications: Federal law generally does not make caregiver status a protected category. However, treating caregivers differently because of characteristics protected by federal employment discrimination laws can create legal issues, while state or local laws may provide additional protections.

For an employer, such as a small business, the goal is to understand which rules apply and set clear expectations for employees and managers. Keeping your employees and your business protected is key to a legally safeguarded business. Rocket Lawyer discusses how companies can approach creating a caregiving policy.

How to fix informal flexibility before it becomes a problem

Different-sized companies require different policies. But even if a small business doesn’t need an in-depth policy of a giant corporation, it still needs a framework in place. Deciding what workplace flexibility means before an urgent request arrives can be crucial to the business's operation

When creating your policies, consider common situations:

An employee needs to leave early because childcare suddenly falls through.

Someone needs a different schedule while caring for a parent.

Another employee asks to work remotely for several days because a spouse needs help after surgery.

An employee needs to stay home to care for a sick child.

If employers and managers handle every situation from scratch, employees tend to receive different answers to similar requests. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission recommends that employers familiarize managers with work-life policies and apply them consistently.

A basic flexible work policy typically addresses who can approve schedule changes, whether remote work is available, how employees should report unexpected absences, and when to review temporary arrangements.

Know which leave rules apply to your business

Don’t assume every family leave policy you hear about applies to your company—or that being a small business means no leave laws apply.

For example, the federal Family and Medical Leave Act generally covers private employers with 50 or more employees for at least 20 workweeks in the current or previous calendar year. Eligible employees of covered employers can receive job-protected leave for certain family and medical reasons.

That means a microbusiness (1–10 employees) generally will not be covered by the FMLA solely as a private-sector employer. However, state and local leave requirements may have different thresholds and protections. Other employment laws may also apply, depending on the circumstances. That's why it's important to check the rules where your employees actually work rather than relying only on federal requirements.

Questions to Ask About Caregiving in Relation to Your Workplace

Before creating new policies, look at what your business already does in practice. The goal is to identify where employees or managers might be left guessing.

What happens when an employee has an unexpected caregiving emergency? Who should they contact, and what options can managers offer?

Who should they contact, and what options can managers offer? Are similar requests being handled consistently? Could two employees asking for comparable flexibility receive very different answers?

Could two employees asking for comparable flexibility receive very different answers? Do our written policies match what we actually allow? If remote work or schedule changes happen informally, should we clarify those expectations?

If remote work or schedule changes happen informally, should we clarify those expectations? Which leave and employment laws apply to us? Are there state or local requirements that apply even though federal FMLA requirements may not?

What to Do Next

Review what you already offer. Review your attendance, time-off, remote-work, and scheduling practices, and identify unclear expectations. Create a simple process for requests. Decide who employees should contact, what information they need to provide, and who approves these temporary changes. Train anyone who manages employees. Managers should understand your policies and know when a request needs additional review, not just an immediate yes or no. Check the rules that apply to your team. Find out what questions to investigate, or talk to an attorney about federal, state, and local requirements affecting caregiver leave and workplace flexibility.

While you cannot plan for every caregiving emergency, clear, consistent expectations can give employees flexibility while helping your business stay prepared.

This story was produced by Rocket Lawyer and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.