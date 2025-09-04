You can now hear Sabrina Carpenter's bonus track — without a record player

In the rollout of Sabrina Carpenter's new album, Man's Best Friend, she announced a vinyl variant of the album that included a bonus track called "Such a Funny Way." That vinyl variant was the only place you could hear the song, until now.

Via her official webstore, Sabrina has now released a digital version of the album that includes "Such a Funny Way." She wrote on Instagram, "a little surprise for you. 'Such a Funny Way' is a song i am so proud of. the sentiment is one i always thought could really be the end of Mans Best Friend in another universe! i didn't want you to wait too long to have it and get to know it. it's available for digital download now."

During a chat with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Sabrina spoke about "Such a Funny Way," which she says "really sums up the whole record." She says it's about how she uses humor in her songs to deal with pain and heartbreak.

"I interpret humor, obviously, in a light way, but it's also used to cover something and it's used to definitely cope with things and not always in the best way. I've had trouble in relationships before because people have been like, 'Be serious,'" she explains.

"And there's been times where I am able to be serious, but so much of the time it feels maybe less mean or hurtful or spiteful to be able to just laugh about it, and that's a good thing sometimes and sometimes it's a bad thing."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.