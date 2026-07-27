You can dance, you can jive: ABBA to celebrate 50 years of 'Dancing Queen' worldwide

On Aug. 16, ABBA's signature song "Dancing Queen" will officially celebrate its 50th anniversary, and the Swedish Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are marking the milestone with global celebrations.

ABBA's website details all the cities, days and locations the celebrations will take place, starting Aug. 13 in Gothenburg, Sweden, and Mexico City. Celebrations will also take place London, Warsaw and Berlin on the 14th and Amsterdam, Sydney and the band's home city, Stockholm, on the 15th.

The Stockholm celebration will take place at ABBA The Museum; the other cities' events will take place at a variety of clubs and venues. As for the U.S., the group's website says, "Location and city to be confirmed."

"Dancing Queen," released Aug. 16, 1976, was ABBA's only #1 hit in the U.S. and topped the charts in 15 other countries. It's been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry. It appears on the album Arrival, which also features the hits "Knowing Me, Knowing You" and "Money, Money, Money."

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