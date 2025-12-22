Yes, Benson Boone approves of 'SNL' poking fun at him

You know you're famous when Saturday Night Live makes fun of you — at least, that's Benson Boone's attitude toward being skewered in the Dec. 20 episode of the show.

The episode, hosted by Ariana Grande, featured a sketch called Random Duet Christmas Spectacular, in which unlikely artists are paired for holiday duets, including Katy Perry and Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and Bad Bunny and Post Malone and Bjork.

At one point, the sketch introduced "a very special duet with the legendary Stevie Wonder and rising star Benson Boone." Kenan Thompson, playing Stevie, appeared singing and playing an electric keyboard. "Benson," dressed in a powder-blue, sparkly jumpsuit, then crashed onto Stevie's keyboard and fell to the ground after failing to land a backflip.

"Oh my God! Benson Boone just flipped into my piano wearing a blue sequin suit!" said Kenan-as-Stevie, playing off the singer's longtime joke that he isn't really blind. Remembering he had to keep up the ruse, he then added, "I mean ... I didn't see nothin.'"

The sketch wasn't done with Benson yet. At another point, the announcer said, "Plus, singing 'I'll Be Home for Christmas,' it's Cameron Winter from Geese ... and, once again, Benson Boone." Cut to Benson, still in the jumpsuit, backflipping off Winter's piano and crashing into a Christmas tree.

Benson later posted the Stevie segment on his Instagram Story, writing, "Mom I made it." He followed up with the Cameron Winter clip and wrote, "Mom I made it twice."

