'Working Girl' musical, featuring music by Cyndi Lauper, announces world premiere

Cyndi Lauper has been working on the music for a stage adaptation of the 1988 movie Working Girl for a while now, and the public is finally going to get to see it.

The singer shared on Instagram that Working Girl: The Musical will have its world premiere at the La Jolla Playhouse in La Jolla, California, on Oct. 28.

Following the premiere, the show, written by award-winning playwright Theresa Rebeck and directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, is set to run at the Playhouse through Dec. 7.

Tickets are on sale now.

The movie Working Girl starred Melanie Griffith as an ambitious secretary from Staten Island hoping to make it in the business world. Sigourney Weaver played her boss and Harrison Ford played her love interest.

Plans to turn the movie into a Broadway musical were first announced in 2017. So far there’s no date for a Broadway run, although Lauper previously told ABC Audio that it’s expected to open on Broadway sometime in 2026.

Lauper is no stranger to Broadway musicals. In 2013 she won a Tony Award for best original score for composing the music to another big-screen-to-Broadway adaptation, Kinky Boots.

