Will Miley Cyrus return to acting?

It's been a while since Miley Cyrus had a major acting role. She played herself in the 2022 TV movie Dolly Parton's A Magic Mountain Christmas and had an uncredited part in the 2024 film Drive Away Dolls, but the last non-musical thing she actually starred in was a 2019 episode of Black Mirror. So, what would it take her to get back behind the camera?

"If the opportunity or the script or the character was right or was designed in a way that I would make sense [in it], I'm totally there," she told Entertainment Tonight.

But right now, Miley is focused on getting an Oscar nomination for her Avatar: Fire and Ash song "Dream As One," and preparing something for the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana, which is coming up on March 24.

Asked about her plans for the latter on a red carpet on Sunday, Miley told Variety, "We're working hard on 'em." Asked to give "one little tease," Miley shook her long, blond, Hannah-esque hair and said, "You see the bangs!"

