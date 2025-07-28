Why Selena Gomez doesn't want a wedding cake when she ties the knot with Benny Blanco

Disney/Gavin Bond
By Andrea Dresdale

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are engaged, but they don't have a wedding date yet.  However, that doesn't mean Selena isn't thinking about the eventual big day -- including what will be on the menu.

In a TikTok posted by her Rare Beauty cosmetics line, Selena explains, "Whenever that day comes, I do know I don't want a big cake. I think I'd want a mini one for just us that we can freeze."

Selena was referring to the tradition of freezing a piece of your wedding cake and then defrosting and eating it on your first anniversary. But if she doesn't want a cake, what, then?

"My preferred dessert would be biscuits and gravy," she goes on to say. "My Nana's biscuits and gravy. That sounds like dessert to me."

Of course Benny, who's a talented chef and cookbook author, may have something to say about that.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!