Why Rob Thomas couldn't get Alex Warren to open for him

Rob Thomas has been posting on Instagram his reactions to current pop songs. On Friday, he commented on how much he likes Alex Warren's 10-week #1 hit "Ordinary," but admitted he was pretty late to the party.

"You can tell it's gonna be a hit just by the production," Rob says in the video while the song plays. "But you also know that he could just grab this on a piano or an acoustic guitar and it would just be f***** awesome, too."

"Another guy I 'discovered,'" Rob says. "I heard the song and I wanted him to come on the road with me. And someone had to tell me, 'No, he's actually quite big.' I was like, 'Fair enough. Maybe I can open for him.'"

Rob captioned the video, "I was convinced I discovered @alexwarren. The 'Ordinary' is undeniable."

If you want to hear Rob's opinion on Benson Boone's "Mystical Magical" or Miley Cyrus' "Flowers," he made videos about those, too.

As Rob said, Alex is "quite big" — he's currently out on his headlining Cheaper Than Therapy tour. Rob is also out on his headlining tour, promoting his upcoming solo album, All Night Days, due Sept. 5.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.