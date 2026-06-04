Why Pink's opening number at the Tonys might have a hint of 'The Greatest Showman'

When host Pink takes the stage to perform her opening number at the Tony Awards on Sunday, it might remind you of The Greatest Showman. Or maybe Dear Evan Hansen. Or maybe La La Land.

That's because, as Pink tells Playbill, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the duo who wrote the songs for all those projects, have written her opening number for her.

"They did me a solid by doing this opening with me," Pink said, adding that Neil Patrick Harris, who has hosted the Tonys numerous times, has been "totally supportive" and has given her "a lot of great advice."

Pink, Benj and Justin go back to at least 2018, when she recorded a version of "A Million Dreams" for the album The Greatest Showman: Reimagined. Her daughter, Willow Sage Heart, now 15, also sang on the album.

Pink also reveals that there will be "up to 170 people" onstage with her during the number, joking, "Because I'm not enough." She adds that she "gets to be ridiculous and make fun of myself right away, which was my one rule."

The Tony Awards air live on CBS Sunday night.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.