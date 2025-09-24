Why Madonna 'almost started crying' at the sight of a museum exhibit

By Andrea Dresdale

Madonna is a big David Bowie fan. In fact, when Bowie was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1996, she accepted the honor on his behalf and gave a speech about how seeing Bowie in concert when she was 15 years old changed her life.

That's why Madonna says she got emotional when she visited the branch of London's Victoria & Albert Museum where Bowie's archives are housed. The Queen of Pop writes on her Instagram Story, "The first concert I ever saw was in high school. David Bowie was playing in Detroit. He blew my mind."

She goes on to note that while at the museum, "They brought out the very costume he wore onstage when I first saw him perform. It was such a life-changing experience. I almost started crying."

She included a photo of the outfit, which Bowie wore on his Diamond Dogs tour: a white suit, blue-and-white sweater, red shoes, yellow socks and red suspenders.

Madonna also posted photos of herself visiting the museum and looking at additional Bowie items, along with her manager, Guy Oseary, and her boyfriend, Akeem Morris.

