Why Charles Kelley covered Cyndi Lauper's 'Time After Time'

If you've wondered why Charles Kelley chose to cover Cyndi Lauper's classic "Time After Time" on his new album, Songs for a New Moon, there's a simple answer: it's for his son.

"Time After Time by @cyndilauper has always been my song for Ward," he revealed on Instagram. "Adding this cover to my 80s-inspired album was a no brainer for me. Will forever love this song… time after time."

Accompanying the post is a video that will likely be emotional for any parent, starting in the hospital room after Ward Kelley's birth and moving forward as he grows. You can get a longer look at the now-9-year-old's life in the song's visualizer.

Charles and his wife, Cassie Kelley, are expecting their second child in the fall.



The Lady A singer's new album also features his top-10 adult contemporary hit, "Can't Lose You."

