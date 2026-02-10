Why Ariana Grande feels like she was 'supposed' to meet co-star Robert De Niro

Ariana Grande's upcoming movie Focker In-Law casts her opposite Ben Stiller, Teri Polo, Blythe Danner and Robert De Niro. And Ariana believes that she and the legendary actor were destined to meet, sooner or later.

Speaking to Backstage magazine, the "We Can't Be Friends" singer says, "It was an amazing experience being able to work with Mr. De Niro. I absolutely adore him. He's Robert De Niro."

"It's exactly what you would expect; he's just the greatest of all time," she add. "As a human being, it was so lovely to get to know him. It's a little emotional, but I felt like he was a part of my Italian family that I grew up with. I felt like I was supposed to meet him."

Focker In-Law arrives in November. Ari also has a small part in the 13th season of American Horror Story, which is due to premiere on Halloween. And she tells Backstage that she'd like to do much more actual horror, which is her favorite genre.

"I love would [to star in a horror movie]," she says. "It would be such a blast. Fingers crossed."

Before all that, though, Ariana is set to kick off her Eternal Sunshine Tour — her first tour in seven years — in June.

