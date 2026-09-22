Where young adults are house hunting

SmartAsset reports that rising home prices challenge young adults' homeownership dreams, but states with lower costs see them more active in the market.

Rising home prices, combined with limited housing supply, have made it challenging for young adults to enter the housing market. According to a May 2026 Pew Research Center survey, nearly 9 in 10 younger Americans say it is harder for them to buy a home than it was for their parents. Nonetheless, younger buyers continue to aspire to homeownership, navigating an uneven landscape of affordability and opportunity. In some states, adults under 35 account for more than a quarter of mortgage applications. In others, that share is less than 15%.

To determine where younger Americans are most actively pursuing homeownership, SmartAsset analyzed mortgage applications in each of the 50 states over the preceding year using data from the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, calculating the share of applications filed by buyers younger than 35 relative to all applicants. The results offer a look at where the next generation of homeowners may be gaining the strongest foothold.

Key Findings

Younger Americans may be more likely to pursue homeownership where housing costs are lower. In each of the four states with the highest share of mortgage applications from adults younger than 35, the typical home value is less than $300,000: North Dakota (No. 1), West Virginia (No. 2), Nebraska (No. 3) and Iowa (No. 4).

In each of the four states with the highest share of mortgage applications from adults younger than 35, the typical home value is less than $300,000: North Dakota (No. 1), West Virginia (No. 2), Nebraska (No. 3) and Iowa (No. 4). Texas leads by total number of applications. While it only ranks No. 18 overall for the share of mortgage applications from adults younger than 35, the Lone Star State had the highest total number of such applications, 259,737.

While it only ranks No. 18 overall for the share of mortgage applications from adults younger than 35, the Lone Star State had the highest total number of such applications, 259,737. Price may be less of a deterrent to younger Utahns. Among states where the typical home value exceeds $500,000, Utah is the only one where adults younger than 35 account for more than 21% of mortgage applications.

Among states where the typical home value exceeds $500,000, Utah is the only one where adults younger than 35 account for more than 21% of mortgage applications. Young Delawareans lag in pursuit of homeownership. Delaware ranked No. 50, with adults younger than 35 accounting for just 13.4% of mortgage applications in 2025.

A data map of the US visualizing where young adults are house hunting. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

A table ranking the top states where young adults are house hunting. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

How States Measure

Alabama

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 22%

Number of applications by under 35s: 51,932

Typical home value: $236,705

Alaska

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 24.3%

Number of applications by under 35s: 5,440

Typical home value: $390,107

Arizona

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 17.1%

Number of applications by under 35s: 61,242

Typical home value: $423,746

Arkansas

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 22.4%

Number of applications by under 35s: 30,266

Typical home value: $222,300

California

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 14.7%

Number of applications by under 35s: 170,434

Typical home value: $776,233

Colorado

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 20.2%

Number of applications by under 35s: 59,493

Typical home value: $543,271

Connecticut

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 18.3%

Number of applications by under 35s: 25,376

Typical home value: $441,466

Delaware

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 13.4%

Number of applications by under 35s: 7,406

Typical home value: $405,836

Florida

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 14.8%

Number of applications by under 35s: 159,429

Typical home value: $376,504

Georgia

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 17.9%

Number of applications by under 35s: 92,511

Typical home value: $333,559

Hawai‘i

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 13.6%

Number of applications by under 35s: 5,285

Typical home value: $830,219

Idaho

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 20.1%

Number of applications by under 35s: 20,382

Typical home value: $477,506

Illinois

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 21.7%

Number of applications by under 35s: 99,120

Typical home value: $290,210

Indiana

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 23.3%

Number of applications by under 35s: 76,028

Typical home value: $256,584

Iowa

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 25.6%

Number of applications by under 35s: 31,666

Typical home value: $234,891

Kansas

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 23.3%

Number of applications by under 35s: 25,209

Typical home value: $246,369

Kentucky

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 24.8%

Number of applications by under 35s: 47,476

Typical home value: $232,231

Louisiana

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 23.2%

Number of applications by under 35s: 35,607

Typical home value: $214,727

Maine

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 19%

Number of applications by under 35s: 11,807

Typical home value: $412,608

Maryland

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 16.6%

Number of applications by under 35s: 43,894

Typical home value: $431,934

Massachusetts

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 17.3%

Number of applications by under 35s: 42,812

Typical home value: $661,755

Michigan

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 22.5%

Number of applications by under 35s: 94,242

Typical home value: $263,590

Minnesota

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 24.3%

Number of applications by under 35s: 50,992

Typical home value: $350,891

Mississippi

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 22.9%

Number of applications by under 35s: 26,255

Typical home value: $194,242

Missouri

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 23.1%

Number of applications by under 35s: 63,203

Typical home value: $265,398

Montana

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 20%

Number of applications by under 35s: 8,345

Typical home value: $467,919

Nebraska

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 25.7%

Number of applications by under 35s: 19,947

Typical home value: $279,080

Nevada

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 16.6%

Number of applications by under 35s: 23,517

Typical home value: $447,225

New Hampshire

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 18.5%

Number of applications by under 35s: 11,758

Typical home value: $510,709

New Jersey

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 16%

Number of applications by under 35s: 59,260

Typical home value: $571,373

New Mexico

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 24%

Number of applications by under 35s: 19,504

Typical home value: $317,474

New York

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 18.9%

Number of applications by under 35s: 81,235

Typical home value: $510,449

North Carolina

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 19.5%

Number of applications by under 35s: 107,640

Typical home value: $337,273

North Dakota

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 28.3%

Number of applications by under 35s: 6,551

Typical home value: $286,406

Ohio

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 22%

Number of applications by under 35s: 114,730

Typical home value: $244,844

Oklahoma

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 23.5%

Number of applications by under 35s: 38,723

Typical home value: $221,765

Oregon

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 16.5%

Number of applications by under 35s: 27,275

Typical home value: $501,661

Pennsylvania

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 18.6%

Number of applications by under 35s: 93,107

Typical home value: $286,387

Rhode Island

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 17.8%

Number of applications by under 35s: 8,575

Typical home value: $504,793

South Carolina

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 20.1%

Number of applications by under 35s: 58,977

Typical home value: $305,174

South Dakota

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 25.1%

Number of applications by under 35s: 7,390

Typical home value: $319,255

Tennessee

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 20.8%

Number of applications by under 35s: 71,613

Typical home value: $334,075

Texas

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 22.7%

Number of applications by under 35s: 259,737

Typical home value: $302,187

Utah

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 23.7%

Number of applications by under 35s: 40,765

Typical home value: $540,993

Vermont

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 19.3%

Number of applications by under 35s: 4,285

Typical home value: $394,227

Virginia

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 18.7%

Number of applications by under 35s: 74,338

Typical home value: $414,320

Washington

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 19.9%

Number of applications by under 35s: 64,236

Typical home value: $604,087

West Virginia

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 26.5%

Number of applications by under 35s: 16,133

Typical home value: $174,876

Wisconsin

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 21.7%

Number of applications by under 35s: 53,076

Typical home value: $333,909

Wyoming

Percent of all applications by under 35s: 22.9%

Number of applications by under 35s: 5,745

Typical home value: $363,685

Methodology

Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) snapshot data from the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was analyzed for 2025, the most recent year available. For each state, the number and share of conventional mortgage records involving applicants younger than 35 were calculated by combining the under-25 and 25-to-34 age categories. The data reflects HMDA-reportable mortgage activity submitted by covered financial institutions and includes applications that were originated, denied, withdrawn, incomplete or otherwise resolved; cash purchases are not included. The typical home value in each state was sourced from Zillow’s Home Value Index for all homes using April 2026 data. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.