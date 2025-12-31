Where should Taylor & Travis get married in 2026?

Travis Kelce kisses Taylor Swift following the NFL Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

What was the biggest musical moment of 2025? For Ryan Seacrest, there was no contest.

The host of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, who will preside over performances by 42 artists on Wednesday's broadcast, tells ABC Audio that one moment stood above the rest.

"A big, big moment was Taylor's album," Seacrest says.

Taylor's The Life of a Showgirl spent 11 nonconsecutive weeks at #1 and sold a record-setting four million-plus copies in its first week. She promoted it by taking over movie theaters for a special weekend screening that previewed the album's songs and the video for "The Fate of Ophelia."

"I saw the movie when it came out. I was singing along with everybody when [the album] did eventually come out," Seacrest adds. "Just a remarkable moment in music for 2025."

Given Ryan's such a big fan of Taylor, he was asked where he thinks she and fiancé Travis Kelce should get married. The couple is rumored to tie the knot in 2026, but no details have been announced.

Seacrest punted the question to his Rockin' Eve co-host Rita Ora, who is married to Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi.

"Don't ask me about marriage! I don't even know locations for weddings," Ryan said. "Ask [Rita], she's done it."

"Um, I did it at my house, so I don't know. I don't know," Rita replied.

"So, should they come over?" Ryan asked.

"Maybe they can come over to my house," Rita suggested.

Rita and her husband split their time between London, his native New Zealand and LA, so that gives Travis and Taylor three good options.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest airs Dec. 31 on ABC, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

