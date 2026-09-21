Where dedication pays: Jobs with the biggest earning upside

SmartAsset reports that some U.S. jobs offer significant earning potential for top performers, with top earners in various fields making over double median salaries.

Some occupations offer substantial earning potential for workers who perform at an exceptional level and prioritize career advancement. In these fields, top earners may make several times more than the median worker, creating wide differences in compensation within the same occupation. For ambitious workers willing to build experience, sustain high performance and remain geographically mobile, these occupations may offer financial rewards far greater than those available to the typical earner.

SmartAsset evaluated more than 700 U.S. occupations and identified 20 in which 90th-percentile earners make at least twice as much as median workers in the same occupation. The analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data highlights jobs where compensation varies most sharply between typical workers and those at the top of the earnings distribution.

Key Findings

Financial advisors and talent agents have the biggest earning upside among growing occupations. Demand is growing for both, and top performers in each field earn more than triple the median. Financial advisors at the 90th percentile earn at least $357,020, 240% more than median-earning advisors. Talent agents at the 90th percentile earn at least $284,570, 243% more than median-earning talent agents.

Demand is growing for both, and top performers in each field earn more than triple the median. Financial advisors at the 90th percentile earn at least $357,020, 240% more than median-earning advisors. Talent agents at the 90th percentile earn at least $284,570, 243% more than median-earning talent agents. A college degree is not required for every high-upside occupation. Top earners among commercial divers and flight attendants make six-figure salaries, well above the median for their occupations. Both jobs require significant training, but a college degree is not typically required.

Top earners among commercial divers and flight attendants make six-figure salaries, well above the median for their occupations. Both jobs require significant training, but a college degree is not typically required. Perform well at the bar and you could cash in. Bartenders at the 90th percentile earn a minimum of 115% more than median-earning bartenders. Lawyers work at a different kind of bar, but the earnings gap is similar: 90th-percentile lawyers earn at least 120% more than the median attorney.

Bartenders at the 90th percentile earn a minimum of 115% more than median-earning bartenders. Lawyers work at a different kind of bar, but the earnings gap is similar: 90th-percentile lawyers earn at least 120% more than the median attorney. High-earning upside does not always mean strong prospects for new workers. Some high-upside occupations are in declining professions, making them less attractive for workers entering the field. Advertising sales agents and credit analysts are two examples: top performers can earn substantially more than the median, but AI and automation have reduced openings in both occupations.

A table listing the top jobs with the biggest earning upside. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

Occupations with the Biggest Earning Upsides

Acupuncturist

Top earners: $161,470 and up

Median earners: $76,040

Total positions in U.S.: 7,830

Demand for occupation: Increasing

Typical training / education: A master's or doctoral degree in acupuncture or Oriental medicine plus supervised clinical training is customarily needed.

Ad Sales Agent

Top earners: $146,010 and up

Median earners: $64,820

Total positions in U.S.: 91,700

Demand for occupation: Declining

Typical training / education: A high school diploma may be sufficient, but a bachelor's degree is commonly preferred.

Barber

Top earners: $76,460 and up

Median earners: $38,210

Total positions in U.S.: 15,000

Demand for occupation: Increasing

Typical training / education: Completion of a state-approved barbering program and hands-on practical training is customarily needed.

Bartender

Top earners: $73,770 and up

Median earners: $34,340

Total positions in U.S.: 756,390

Demand for occupation: Increasing

Typical training / education: Short-term on-the-job training is customary, though some workers complete bartending school or alcohol-service training.

Commercial Diver

Top earners: $157,790 and up

Median earners: $72,990

Total positions in U.S.: 3,450

Demand for occupation: Increasing

Typical training / education: A commercial diving certificate from a postsecondary diving school, plus safety and technical dive training, is customarily required.

Commercial Pilot

Top earners: $266,620 and up

Median earners: $123,220

Total positions in U.S.: 47,630

Demand for occupation: Increasing

Typical training / education: Extensive flight training and a commercial pilot certificate are needed, and many employers prefer college coursework or a degree.

Composer

Top earners: $165,760 and up

Median earners: $73,710

Total positions in U.S.: 12,540

Demand for occupation: Stable

Typical training / education: Formal music training, often through a bachelor's degree in music or composition, plus a portfolio of work is common.

Costume Attendant

Top earners: $109,520 and up

Median earners: $50,400

Total positions in U.S.: 6,510

Demand for occupation: Increasing

Typical training / education: A high school diploma and on-the-job training are common, with theater, costume or wardrobe experience often preferred.

Credit Analyst

Top earners: $169,230 and up

Median earners: $83,510

Total positions in U.S.: 64,390

Demand for occupation: Declining

Typical training / education: A bachelor's degree in finance, accounting, economics or business is generally necessary.

Financial Advisor

Top earners: $357,020 and up

Median earners: $105,070

Total positions in U.S.: 266,800

Demand for occupation: Increasing

Typical training / education: A bachelor's degree is common, and securities registration is usually necessary. Top-earning financial advisors may hold advanced professional credentials, such as Certified Financial Planner certification.

Flight Attendant

Top earners: $136,430 and up

Median earners: $63,580

Total positions in U.S.: 131,650

Demand for occupation: Increasing

Typical training / education: A high school diploma or equivalent is typically needed, while airline-provided training and Federal Aviation Administration certification are required. Prior customer service experience is commonly preferred.

Gambling Dealer

Top earners: $77,090 and up

Median earners: $34,320

Total positions in U.S.: 83,910

Demand for occupation: Declining

Typical training / education: A high school diploma and dealer training, often through a casino training program or vocational school, are customary.

Hoist and Winch Operator

Top earners: $118,210 and up

Median earners: $56,450

Total positions in U.S.: 2,600

Demand for occupation: Declining

Typical training / education: A high school diploma followed by on-the-job training, sometimes through apprenticeship or equipment-specific instruction, is usual.

Insurance Agent

Top earners: $138,140 and up

Median earners: $62,280

Total positions in U.S.: 479,100

Demand for occupation: Increasing

Typical training / education: A high school diploma is the baseline, but college coursework or a bachelor's degree in business or finance plus licensing is commonly preferred.

Journalist

Top earners: $144,140 and up

Median earners: $62,200

Total positions in U.S.: 39,250

Demand for occupation: Declining

Typical training / education: A bachelor's degree is typically needed, and internships or newsroom experience are commonly expected.

Lawyer

Top earners: $351,600 and up

Median earners: $159,670

Total positions in U.S.: 754,500

Demand for occupation: Increasing

Typical training / education: A bachelor's degree, a Juris Doctor degree and a license to practice law are needed.

Photographer

Top earners: $91,810 and up

Median earners: $44,660

Total positions in U.S.: 51,760

Demand for occupation: Stable

Typical training / education: Technical photography training, a portfolio and practical experience are customarily needed; some roles prefer an associate or bachelor's degree.

Radio DJ

Top earners: $138,440 and up

Median earners: $47,340

Total positions in U.S.: 21,240

Demand for occupation: Declining

Typical training / education: Radio station or production experience is customarily required.

Real Estate Agent

Top earners: $123,590 and up

Median earners: $52,830

Total positions in U.S.: 193,370

Demand for occupation: Increasing

Typical training / education: State-approved prelicensing coursework and a real estate license are customarily needed, with sales training often developed on the job.

Talent Agent

Top earners: $284,570 and up

Median earners: $82,890

Total positions in U.S.: 12,620

Demand for occupation: Increasing

Typical training / education: A bachelor's degree is common but not required. Industry experience is typically needed, and talent agency licensing may be required depending on the state.

Methodology

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics data for May 2025, the most recent period available, was analyzed to identify occupations in which annual wages for 90th percentile earners were at least twice as high as median annual wages for the same occupation. BLS employment projections were used to assign demand descriptions. In some cases, occupation titles were modified from BLS Standard Occupational Classification titles for presentation purposes; the underlying occupation definitions and codes were unchanged. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.