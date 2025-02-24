Where baby boomers are moving

As baby boomers continue to retire in droves, they are likely to consider downsizing their living arrangements to accommodate their new lifestyles. While they have the highest portion of wealth among all generations, they may no longer need to pay to be close to work in a busy and expensive city center, or may no longer desire to maintain large homes and yards. Often seeking out a familiar community, warm weather, and other amenities, baby boomers may also be looking for the best bang for their buck. The communities chosen by members of this generation ultimately benefit from their dollars in the local economy, and may also see shifts in the overall demographics and job market as a result.
With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 267 of the largest U.S. cities based on the percentage of the population represented by incoming baby boomers.
Key Findings
- Florida cities and Phoenix suburbs are preferred among baby boomers who are relocating. Palm Coast had the highest rate of baby boomers moving in at 3.69% of the total population. Other Floridian cities among the top 10 include Cape Coral (3.12%), Pompano Beach (3.07%), Clearwater (3%), Fort Lauderdale (2.75%), Gainesville (2.75%), and Palm Bay (2.70%). Similarly, Phoenix, AZ suburbs took the third, fourth, and fifth rankings, including Scottsdale (3.11%), Surprise (3.10%), and Goodyear (23.09%).
- This California city had the highest rate of baby boomers moving in from abroad. A neighborhood in the San Jose metro area, Sunnyvale ranked 36th overall with 2.12% of the population coming in as new boomer transplants. Of these new 3,168 resident baby boomers, 1,613 of them—more than half—came from abroad.
- More than 25% of the population are baby boomers in 18 cities. While most of the top 10 destination cities for baby boomers also have the highest concentrations of baby boomers overall, other cities with particularly high boomer populations include Pembroke Pines, FL (29.18%); Thousand Oaks, CA (28.67%); Port St. Lucie, FL (26.76%); St. Petersburg, FL (26.55%); Hialeah, FL (26.15%); Garden Grove, CA (25.61%); Springfield, IL (25.49%); Huntington Beach, CA (25.30%); Spring Hill, FL (25.28%); Oceanside, CA (26.23%); and Vallejo, CA (25.08%).
- These popular boomer destinations have the lowest housing costs. Of the top 20 cities where baby boomers are flocking, Las Cruces, NM has the lowest median monthly housing costs at $960. The second lowest housing cost of the top 20 is Lakeland, FL, with median housing costs of $1,205 per month. Of the top 20 cities with the highest baby boomer populations, the lowest housing costs are in Topeka, KS ($924 per month) and Springfield, IL ($940 per month).
SmartAsset
Top 20 Cities Where Baby Boomers Are Moving
1. Palm Coast, Florida
- Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 3.69%
- Number of boomers moved in: 3,753
- Total population (1 year and older): 101,837
- Total number of baby boomers: 32,278
- Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 1,359
- Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 599
- Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 1,767
- Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 29
- Median household income: $70,037
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,391
2. Cape Coral, Florida
- Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 3.12%
- Number of boomers moved in: 6,937
- Total population (1 year and older): 222,534
- Total number of baby boomers: 69,729
- Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 1,875
- Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 573
- Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 2,639
- Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 1,849
- Median household income: $74,634
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,631
3. Scottsdale, Arizona
- Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 3.11%
- Number of boomers moved in: 7,541
- Total population (1 year and older): 242,388
- Total number of baby boomers: 75,209
- Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 3,960
- Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 363
- Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 2,789
- Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 429
- Median household income: $106,058
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,875
4. Surprise, Arizona
- Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 3.10%
- Number of boomers moved in: 4,855
- Total population (1 year and older): 156,492
- Total number of baby boomers: 38,181
- Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 2,522
- Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 115
- Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 1,935
- Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 283
- Median household income: $89,560
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,589
5. Goodyear, Arizona
- Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 3.09%
- Number of boomers moved in: 3,398
- Total population (1 year and older): 110,133
- Total number of baby boomers: 24,213
- Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 1,449
- Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 179
- Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 1,770
- Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 0
- Median household income: $105,160
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,755
6. Pompano Beach, Florida
- Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 3.07%
- Number of boomers moved in: 3,472
- Total population (1 year and older): 113,039
- Total number of baby boomers: 30,888
- Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 1,595
- Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 292
- Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 556
- Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 1,028
- Median household income: $61,419
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,591
7. Clearwater, Florida
- Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 3.00%
- Number of boomers moved in: 3,469
- Total population (1 year and older): 115,632
- Total number of baby boomers: 32,780
- Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 1,830
- Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 157
- Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 1,005
- Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 476
- Median household income: $73,178
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,548
8. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 2.75%
- Number of boomers moved in: 5,025
- Total population (1 year and older): 182,822
- Total number of baby boomers: 49,377
- Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 2,564
- Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 527
- Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 1,523
- Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 411
- Median household income: $80,539
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,910
9. Gainesville, Florida
- Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 2.75%
- Number of boomers moved in: 3,973
- Total population (1 year and older): 144,686
- Total number of baby boomers: 21,702
- Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 2,685
- Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 319
- Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 869
- Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 100
- Median household income: $47,099
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,275
10. Palm Bay, Florida
- Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 2.70%
- Number of boomers moved in: 3,604
- Total population (1 year and older): 133,709
- Total number of baby boomers: 36,515
- Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 1,985
- Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 552
- Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 969
- Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 98
- Median household income: $67,928
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,263
11. Miami, Florida
- Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 2.59%
- Number of boomers moved in: 11,696
- Total population (1 year and older): 451,265
- Total number of baby boomers: 96,503
- Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 7,947
- Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 522
- Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 631
- Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 2,596
- Median household income: $68,635
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,869
12. Lakeland, Florida
- Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 2.57%
- Number of boomers moved in: 3,083
- Total population (1 year and older): 119,839
- Total number of baby boomers: 25,665
- Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 907
- Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 545
- Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 1,426
- Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 205
- Median household income: $57,131
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,205
13. Wilmington, North Carolina
- Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 2.46%
- Number of boomers moved in: 2,994
- Total population (1 year and older): 121,626
- Total number of baby boomers: 26,747
- Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 1,489
- Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 236
- Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 1,215
- Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 55
- Median household income: $71,362
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,457
14. Paradise, Nevada
- Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 2.45%
- Number of boomers moved in: 4,316
- Total population (1 year and older): 176,030
- Total number of baby boomers: 37,787
- Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 2,055
- Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 0
- Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 1,709
- Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 552
- Median household income: $61,680
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,360
15. West Palm Beach, Florida
- Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 2.44%
- Number of boomers moved in: 3,009
- Total population (1 year and older): 123,075
- Total number of baby boomers: 26,681
- Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 2,061
- Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 282
- Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 393
- Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 273
- Median household income: $83,205
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,825
16. Allentown, Pennsylvania
- Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 2.37%
- Number of boomers moved in: 2,917
- Total population (1 year and older): 123,307
- Total number of baby boomers: 21,456
- Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 1,335
- Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 258
- Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 449
- Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 875
- Median household income: $47,175
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,232
17. Tyler, Texas
- Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 2.36%
- Number of boomers moved in: 2,572
- Total population (1 year and older): 108,779
- Total number of baby boomers: 22,329
- Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 1,580
- Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 196
- Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 391
- Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 405
- Median household income: $68,441
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,246
18. Las Cruces, New Mexico
- Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 2.36%
- Number of boomers moved in: 2,687
- Total population (1 year and older): 113,884
- Total number of baby boomers: 22,301
- Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 970
- Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 569
- Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 1,148
- Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 0
- Median household income: $55,012
- Median monthly housing costs: $960
19. Henderson, Nevada
- Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 2.35%
- Number of boomers moved in: 7,866
- Total population (1 year and older): 334,461
- Total number of baby boomers: 81,630
- Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 3,996
- Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 42
- Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 3,498
- Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 331
- Median household income: $82,476
- Median monthly housing costs: $1,741
20. Oceanside, California
- Percent of population represented by new baby boomer transplants: 2.32%
- Number of boomers moved in: 3,908
- Total population (1 year and older): 168,494
- Total number of baby boomers: 42,515
- Baby boomers moved in from the same county: 2,563
- Baby boomers moved in from a different county, same state: 711
- Baby boomers moved in from a different state: 485
- Baby boomers moved in from abroad: 148
- Median household income: $99,108
- Median monthly housing costs: $2,245
Data and Methodology
Data comes from the Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2023. This SmartAsset study included 267 cities with available data and 100,000 or more people aged one or over. Boomers were defined as people ages 55 to 74. Cities were ranked by the percentage of the total population represented by baby boomers who moved into the city in 2023. Median household income and monthly housing costs were also examined.
This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.
