Where are they now? The high school classes that scattered the most across the U.S.

In the blur of caps and gowns, you don’t always realize it, but high school graduation might be the last time an entire class is in the same place all at once. Some may stick close to home, but others scatter to opposite coasts, different time zones, and even across oceans.

What makes one high school class more likely to disperse than another? And where do those far-flung classmates end up? PeopleFinders traces some of the most geographically scattered graduating classes in the country and shares how to track down your own.

The Mystery of the Vanishing Classmates

A "dispersed" class isn't just one that moves away; it's one that fans out in all directions. Graduates may attend colleges or universities in different states, take international jobs, or decide to try their luck in a new town far from home. This often happens in schools with some unique circumstances:

Competitive, high-achieving schools where students leave for top-tier colleges around the country.

Private or boarding schools that pull in students from around the country.

Military or international schools with highly mobile families and global trajectories.

Schools in isolated or rural areas where moving may be necessary to access certain opportunities or to experience new, exciting experiences.

While there’s no formal “dispersion index,” schools with high percentages of students attending out-of-state or international institutions are a good place to start.

The High School Classes That Scattered the Most

Here are a few standout examples of schools whose graduates didn’t just leave home—they spread across the country (and in some cases, the world).

Punahou School (2008)

Punahou is a private college prep school in Honolulu, Hawaii. While many students choose to attend the local University of Hawaii, with limited in-state higher education and job options, many students leave the islands to pursue careers on the mainland, or even abroad.

Stuyvesant High School (2010)

This elite public school in Manhattan consistently sends students to Ivy League schools and top tech programs. Despite being in the heart of NYC, Stuyvesant's alumni are now spread across the globe.

Thomas Jefferson School High School for Science and Technology (2014)

This STEM-focused public magnet school is perennially ranked among the nation's top high schools. With graduates regularly heading to MIT, Stanford, Duke, and international research fellowships, TJHSST graduates are known for pursuing careers in global tech hubs such as Silicon Valley and in prominent international research centers.

Phillips Exeter Academy (2018)

Located in New Hampshire, Phillips Exeter Academy is one of the most prestigious boarding schools in the United States. During the 2016–17 school year, the school enrolled students from 45 states and 34 countries (Source). After graduation, many dispersed even further—to Oxford, Tokyo, or Washington, D.C.—following academic or career opportunities.

Where Did They All Go?

Across these dispersed classes, a few patterns emerge:

Tech and STEM grads head west. California remains a magnet for coders, engineers, tech entrepreneurs, and researchers. San Francisco still boasts the highest percentage of tech workers, followed closely by San Jose.

Finance and policy types go east. D.C., Boston, and New York tend to attract those pursuing careers in government or business.

International students often settle abroad, especially those from boarding schools or expat families.

Rural students migrate to urban centers. Alumni from rural areas or small towns often end up in major cities.

You only need to scroll LinkedIn or Facebook for a few minutes to see these trends emerge. It may seem surprising where some people end up, but when you look at the big picture, it’s not so shocking after all.

Keeping in Touch in the Digital Age

Want to find your own far-flung classmates? You don’t need to wait until the next high school reunion and hope the right people show up. In an age when people are more connected than ever, the internet can be a powerful tool for rediscovering long-lost classmates.

Online people search tools are a popular choice, especially if you're on the hunt for a specific friend or an old flame. To cast a wider net, LinkedIn allows you to search by school name and graduation year. Facebook alumni groups are also a popular choice for old classmates looking to keep in touch.

If this article has you wondering what your favorite classmates are up to now, there’s no time like the present to find out.

The Long Arc of Connection

High school may feel like a closed chapter, but the people we met there have written wildly different next chapters. In a world where lives are built across time zones and borders, the bonds of a shared classroom still hold. Whether you’re in touch every week or haven’t spoken in years, it’s never too late to ask, “Where are they now?”

