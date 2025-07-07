Wheatus frontman joins Ed Sheeran for live performance of 'Teenage Dirtbag'

Karwai Tang/WireImage; Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

Wheatus frontman Brendan B. Brown made a surprise appearance during Ed Sheeran's concert in Hamburg, Germany, on Saturday for a live duet of "Teenage Dirtbag."

As Sheeran shares in an Instagram post, he used to cover "Teenage Dirtbag" with his childhood band.

"We reformed after 22 years to play our mates [sic] wedding in April, but we had so much fun I asked them to come rock it with me at a stadium," Sheeran writes. "I cheekily asked Brendan from @wheatusofficial to come over and rock it with us, and being the [legend] that he is, he did."

"One of my fav moments ever on stage, thank you Brendan," he continues. "What a night."

Like Sheeran, Iron Maiden is currently on tour in Europe. Perhaps either he or Brown had two tickets, baby.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!