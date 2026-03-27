'Whatever's Clever': Charlie Puth wants new album to give people 'the goosebumps'

It's a big month for Charlie Puth: He became a father for the first time on March 13, and his new album, Whatever's Clever, is out on Friday. He tells ABC's On the Red Carpet that he can't wait to go on tour in April because the album was made to be played live.

"I'm looking forward to playing this music live, in a live setting, cause I've written this album and produced this album in a way that's made for Madison Square Garden and big arenas," Charlie said. "I just ... want people to sing along with me. So that's the first time I've taken this approach, where I really wrote this for the people."

Charlie says he doesn't mind how those people discover his music, even if its through snippets on TikTok.

"However they want to consume the music," he said. "I just wanna give, what do they call it? Goosebumps. I want to give people the goosebumps."

Whatever's Clever features guest appearances by yacht rock icons Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins, as well as sax player Kenny G; "Love Me Not" singer Ravyn Lenae; legendary Japanese musician Hikaru Utada; and Coco Jones, who sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at February's Super Bowl pre-game show, during which Charlie sang the national anthem.

Discussing the album's catchy title, Charlie told ABC's On the Red Carpet, "I think it's a very human phrase. I found myself saying it a lot during the process of making the record. And I think in the days of so much artificially created content, it's nice to be human, and stand out, alone."

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