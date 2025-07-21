We're here for it: Mariah Carey's new album coming in September

After releasing her single "Type Dangerous," Mariah Carey has now officially announced her new album.

Called Here For It All, the album will drop Sept. 26. It's available for preorder now. Mariah announced it with a video of herself strutting in a black outfit with black high-heeled boots; you can hear a brief snippet of the title track in the background.

Mariah's also been teasing what appears to be another track from the album, which may be called "Sugar Sweet."

Here For It All is Mimi's 16th studio album and her first since 2018's Caution.

When Mariah teased the album on Sunday, her ex-husband Nick Cannon wrote in the comments, "Greatest of all time!" adding multiple fire emojis. Mariah and Nick share 14-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, aka Roe and Roc.

