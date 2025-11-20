The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn now the most successful solo male artist tour in history

The Weeknd is now the $1 billion man.

The singer's ongoing After Hours Til Dawn Tour just put tickets on sale for 2026 dates in Mexico, Brazil, Europe and the U.K., bringing the trek's overall gross to more than $1 billion across 153 shows since 2022. As it made its way through North America twice, as well as Europe, the U.K., Latin America and Australia, it's sold 7.5 million tickets.

All that means that the tour is now the top-earning trek by a male solo artist in history. It's just the latest milestone for the run, which had already broken records for attendance and number of shows in multiple cities.

The tour has also benefitted a variety of causes. The Weeknd has donated proceeds — more than $8.5 million so far — to his XO Humanitarian Fund and Global Citizen.

The stadium tour is set to wrap up in Portugal in September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.