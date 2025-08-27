We Need A Hero

American Red Cross in Orlando Volunteer John Lanzetti will head from Orlando to Missouri to help recent tornado victims. (WFTV staff)
By Ann Kelly

It can happen to anyone at anytime. The evacuation order comes and you need to head to a shelter. Who’s going to tell you it’s going to get better at what could be one of the scariest times? That could be The Shelter Heroes from the American Red Cross.

AMERICAN RED CROSS- SHELTER HEROES Red Cross needs ‘Shelter Heroes’ to help during disasters

But all these heroes are volunteers, and if you’d like to raise your hand to help, all it takes is a few hours of training and the biggest heart!

Here’s what you’ll be doing; assisting with shelter operations, meal prep for evacuees, as well as doing shelter setup, food service, and being there to listen, maybe give a hug or two for the emotional support to disaster victims in their communities.

Click here and let the Red Cross tell you more.

WDUV 105.5 The Dove The Dove Daily Update

The Dove Daily Update

©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!