We Need A Hero

It can happen to anyone at anytime. The evacuation order comes and you need to head to a shelter. Who’s going to tell you it’s going to get better at what could be one of the scariest times? That could be The Shelter Heroes from the American Red Cross.

AMERICAN RED CROSS- SHELTER HEROES Red Cross needs ‘Shelter Heroes’ to help during disasters

But all these heroes are volunteers, and if you’d like to raise your hand to help, all it takes is a few hours of training and the biggest heart!

Here’s what you’ll be doing; assisting with shelter operations, meal prep for evacuees, as well as doing shelter setup, food service, and being there to listen, maybe give a hug or two for the emotional support to disaster victims in their communities.

Click here and let the Red Cross tell you more.

