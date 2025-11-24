'We Are the World' now available in remastered audio & video for 40th anniversary

There comes a time ... when "We Are the World" gets an upgrade in honor of its 40th anniversary.

The quintessential celebrity charity single is now available in Spatial Audio and high-resolution audio formats, along with an enhanced video version featuring stars ranging from Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel and Paul Simon to Diana Ross, Huey Lewis, Cyndi Lauper and Bob Dylan — as well as its co-writers, Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson.

“For me, ‘We Are the World’ is a gift that keeps on giving and is a powerful teaching tool for generations to come," Lionel says in a statement. "When Michael and I wrote the song 40 years ago, we never imagined the power it would have then for the world. Having those talented artists walk through the studio door that night, band together to change the world will never be replicated.”

Upon its original 1985 release, "We Are the World" raised over $100 million for those affected by the Ethiopian famine. It also led to the founding of the nonprofit United Support of Artists for Africa, or USA for Africa. To date, more than 500 organizations in Africa have received grants from the charity, supporting programs that help women and children, as well as refugee recovery and other issues.

