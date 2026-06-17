Watch the trailer for star-studded Sia concert film, coming to theaters in July

Sia and Maddie Ziegler perform onstage at the 2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 17, 2016 in Indio, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Sia's new concert film isn't really "new," which may be why it's called Sia: Nostalgic for the Present.

The film captures Sia's performance at Coachella a decade ago and will screen in cinemas worldwide for a limited time starting July 23. Tickets are available now at nostalgicforthepresent.com.

In addition to Sia, the elaborate 2016 performance featured dancer Maddie Ziegler, comedian Tig Notaro and actors Kristen Wiig, Paul Dano, Ben Mendelsohn and Gaby Hoffmann. Sia later toured the world with the same production, which incorporates choreography, special effects, acting and costumes.

Sia says in a statement, "Working with some of the greatest artists of our time was a thrilling, tremendous journey that I would take over and over again, if given the opportunity. I am humbled by the talent of everyone involved and so grateful for the experience."

The performance includes Sia's hits "Chandelier," "Cheap Thrills," "Unstoppable" and "Titanium," as well as her version of the hit she wrote for Rihanna, "Diamonds."

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