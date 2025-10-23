Watch Selena Gomez's video for new song, 'In the Dark'

'Nobody Wants This' soundtrack (Netflix)
By Andrea Dresdale

Selena Gomez turns on the glam in the video for her new song, "In the Dark."

The song comes from the new soundtrack for season 2 of the Netflix hit Nobody Wants This. Unlike her most recent releases, Selena's husband, Benny Blanco, didn't have a hand in writing the track, which is an upbeat tune about never giving up on someone.

"I’ll be there when you lose yourself/ To remind you of who you are/ And I’ll be there like nobody else/ You’re so beautiful in the dark," she sings. She sports various hairstyles in the clip — including a slicked back bun and a bob with bangs — and a variety of sexy outfits, like a two-piece leather number with a long vinyl coat and a high-cut black leotard.

"This is just a little nostalgia droplet and I hope you love it," Selena wrote on Instagram. She also shared on her Instagram Story that they shot the video in "under 8 hours" and that she thought it'd be "fun" to "add a little Revival to it," referring to her 2015 album.

The Nobody Wants This soundtrack also includes new music from Teddy Swims, Alessia Cara, Chris Stapleton and FINNEAS. Season 2 is streaming now.

