Watch Sabrina Carpenter's boyfriend die in a different way in alternate 'Tears' video ending

In the original version of her video for "Tears," Sabrina Carpenter ends up killing her boyfriend by impaling him with one of her stiletto heels, explaining, "Someone has to die every video." But Sabrina has now released the video with an alternate ending, but, spoiler alert, the guy still dies.

In the alternate ending, Sabrina's boyfriend, who we assume perished in the car crash in the opening of the clip, staggers toward her, saying, "Babe! I'm so glad you're OK. I've been looking everywhere for you." Then lightning strikes very close to him, startling him.

"Woah! That was close!" he says.

"I'd say so!" Sabrina agrees, before warning him, "Oh, you should probably move over."

At that very moment, a huge tree, presumably struck by the lightning bolt, falls over and crushes him.

"I told him to move over," Sabrina shrugs.

The bulk of the video finds Sabrina in a Rocky Horror Picture Show-inspired situation, partying in a spooky old mansion with a bunch of odd-looking characters, led by Colman Domingo in drag. You can see some behind-the-scenes photos of the making of the clip on Sabrina's Instagram.

