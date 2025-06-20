Watch Pink crash a bride's wedding prep suite and dole out marriage advice

Imagine getting your hair and makeup done for your wedding, only to have Pink walk through the door and give you marriage advice. That's what happened to one lucky bride, and the whole exchange was captured on video and posted on TikTok.

In the video, posted by bride Courtney Boyle, the door of a hotel's garden suite opens and Pink, wearing a ball cap and a two-piece bathing suit, sticks her head in and says, "I'm here to make your day even more freaked out!" Evidently Pink was at the hotel's pool and someone invited her in to say hi.

She asked Boyle if she was "making a good decision," then asked everyone in the room, "Do we like him?" She joked, "The first 20 years are the hardest, but then it's all downhill from there."

Pink hasn't hit the 20-year mark on her marriage to Carey Hart — that's going to be in January 2026 — but they've been together since 2001.

Boyle shared that she used to work on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show and recalled how Pink appeared on the final show. Pink then hugged Boyle and wished her "a very, very happy life."

She then joked, "I was wondering who got the garden suite. ... It's fine, I had to sleep with my 8-year-old last night." When asked why she was even at the hotel, Pink said it was for her son Jameson's baseball game, which his team lost.

Pink then posed for a photo with Boyle and told her, "Have a great day!"

"Having @P!NK come to my suite during hair and makeup wasn't on my wedding day bingo card," Boyle captioned the video. "The most magical day."

