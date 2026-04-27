Watch the new trailer for the documentary 'Boy George & Culture Club'

British new romantic pop group Culture Club at the Montreux pop festival in Switzerland, May 9 1985. Left to right: Roy Hay, lead singer Boy George, Jon Moss, Mikey Craig. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

A new trailer has just been released for Boy George & Culture Club, a documentary about the popular '80s British group known for such hits songs as "Karma Chameleon," "Do You Really Want To Hurt Me," "I'll Tumble 4 Ya" and more.

The trailer features archival footage of the band, along with new interview clips from all the members — singer Boy George, drummer Jon Moss, bass player Mikey Craig and guitarist Roy Hay.

The clip touches on Boy George’s difficulty dealing with the band’s rise to fame, as well as media attention around his look, jealousy within the band over Boy George’s popularity, the relationship between the singer and Moss, and more.

"Through rare archival footage, candid interviews, and behind-the-scenes access, the film explores themes of identity, artistry, resilience, and reinvention," reads a description of the film on Instagram.

Boy George & Culture Club, directed by Alison Ellwood, had its premiere at the Tribeca Festival in 2025. It will be available to stream starting June 9.

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