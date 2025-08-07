Watch Mariah Carey find out live on the radio that Katy Perry went to space

It must be nice to live in a bubble like Mariah Carey. While everyone seemed to have an opinion about Katy Perry's Blue Origin trip into space in April with Gayle King, Lauren Sánchez Bezos and others, Mariah was evidently completely unaware of this — and she found out live on the air during an appearance on British radio.

While appearing on BBC Radio's Scott Mills Breakfast Show on Thursday, Mariah was asked if she'd one day like to go to space, like Katy did. "Did she go to space?" Mariah asked. "Where'd she go?" When told that Katy "went into orbit and back," Mariah responded, "She's, like, floating ... and this is true?"

When Scott assured Mariah that he didn't make it up, Mariah responded, "Wow. Alright Katy." When Scott added that she was "proper in space," Mariah said, "I'm not mad at her. That's pretty amazing."

When asked if she would like to go to space, Mariah laughed, "I think I've done enough."

Katy's space trip was criticized by many as being tone-deaf, a waste of money and worse. Even the fast-food chain Wendy's wrote on X, "Can we send her back?" and "When we said women in stem this isn't what we meant." Coupled with the simultaneous criticism of her current album and her onstage dancing, Katy seemed to be constantly under fire. But in the comments of a fan Instagram account at the time, she said she was taking it in stride.

"When the 'online' world tries to make me a human Piñata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed."

