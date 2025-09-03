Watch Lady Gaga become a creepy doll in new video for 'The Dead Dance'

Lady Gaga and director Tim Burton have teamed up to create the perfect video for the start of the spooky season.

The mostly black-and-white video for Gaga's new song "The Dead Dance" starts with shots of creepy dismembered dolls. Then we see Gaga, dressed as a doll with a cracked porcelain face, mounted on a wall with a bunch of other dolls. She starts shaking and quivering and finally breaks free, then begins to dance and sing.

In the song, Gaga sings about how a breakup isn't going to break her down.

"I'll keep on dancing until I'm dead/ I'll dance until I'm dead/ 'Cause when you killed me inside, that's when I came alive," she sings. "Yeah, the music's gonna bring mе back from death/ I'm dancin' until I'm dead."

Gaga created "The Dead Dance" to go with the new season of the Netflix show Wednesday, which Burton executive produces and occasionally directs. The second half of season 2 is streaming now, featuring Gaga in a cameo role as Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary teacher at Wednesday's school, Nevermore.

It's not clear if "The Dead Dance" will remain a standalone single, eventually end up on an expanded edition of Gaga's album Mayhem or be part of some other project.

