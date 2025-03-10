Watch Katy Perry 'propose' to Rebecca Black onstage: 'Friday' singer will join Lifetimes tour

It's "Last Friday Night" meets "Friday" -- Katy Perry's Lifetimes tour opener will be none other than Rebecca Black.

The two artists go way back, since Rebecca actually appeared in the video for Katy's hit "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F)," which came out in 2011. Katy showed up as a surprise guest at Rebecca's concert in LA and the two performed the song together. Then, Katy got down on one knee and said, "Will you...."

"...Marry you?" Rebecca asked. To which Katy responded, "Kind of. Will you join me on the Lifetimes tour?" "Yes, yes, yes!" Rebecca yelled. The moment, and the onstage collab, are captured on Katy's Instagram, as well as vintage behind-the-scenes footage from the 2011 video.

It's not clear which dates will feature Rebecca as an opener. The formerly viral teen has established her own career since "Friday," touring extensively, releasing multiple singles and a debut album, Let Her Burn.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.