Watch Jonas Brothers crash an anniversary party in new video for 'I Can't Lose'

Jonas Brothers took to the streets of New York City to film their latest video, which they did entirely on a Google Pixel 10 Pro XL.

The clip is for "I Can't Lose," a track from their new album Greetings From Your Hometown. In it, Nick, Joe and Kevin walk down streets, perform in a park, dance with a hot dog vendor, ride on the back of a truck and busk for change on the sidewalk.

At one point, they crash a big 10-year anniversary party that a couple is throwing for themselves. When they take the stage, the wife -- and the crowd -- collectively lose their minds. She gets even more excited when they pull her up on stage to dance with them. You even see the brothers posing for selfies with the happy couple.

"I Can't Lose" is one of the new songs the band has been playing on their current tour, which is a retrospective of their entire 20-year career. They've also been having special guests join them along the way, like Hoobastank, All Time Low, Hanson, The Click Five and Cartel.

