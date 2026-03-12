Watch Harry Styles rule the world with Tears for Fears cover

Harry Styles' last album, Harry's House, was very influenced by the '80s. Now, he's covering one of the most iconic hits of that decade in a new video for BBC Radio 1.

While performing in the station's Live Lounge, Harry covered "Everybody Wants to Rule the World," the 1985 #1 hit by Tears for Fears. This isn't the first time Harry has done a cover for Live Lounge: Over the years, he's offered his own takes on Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain," Lizzo's "Juice" and Wet Leg's "Wet Dream."

This time around, Harry also performed multiple songs from his new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, including "American Girls," "Aperture," "Carla's Song" and "Dance No More."

Harry heads to Saturday Night Live this weekend, where he'll be the host and musical guest.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.