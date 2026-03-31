Watch footage of Justin Bieber's 'sneak preview' of Coachella at LA's The Roxy Theatre

Justin Bieber performs on the 68th GRAMMY Awards, Feb. 1, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Justin Bieber skipped Canada's Juno Awards Sunday to play an intimate, fans-only show at LA's The Roxy Theatre. On Tuesday, the "Daisies" singer posted footage of the show on his Instagram.

One post sees a shirtless Justin, wearing a wool hat, singing "Better Man" from his album SWAG II while smoking what looks like a blunt. A second post is a montage of scenes from the concert, featuring snippets of Justin singing songs from both SWAG and SWAG II, including "Daisies," "Walking Away," "Go Baby," "Yukon," "Everything Hallelujah" and "Speed Demon."

"This is a little sneak preview into Coachella, which is gonna be so much fun," Justin tells the crowd. He captioned the montage, "see you all soon."

According to Setlist.fm, Justin only performed songs from SWAG and SWAG II, but it's not clear if he plans to do the same at Coachella.

The exclusive concert was Justin's first full show in nearly four years; he had to cancel his Justice tour in 2022 due to health issues. Since then, he's only done a handful of one-off performances at special events.

Justin's set to headline Coachella on April 11 and April 18.

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