Watch the first trailer for 'Bono: Stories of Surrender' documentary

We are getting our first look at Bono's upcoming Apple TV+ documentary, Bono: Stories of Surrender, a "reimagining" of the U2 frontman's one-man stage show, Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief, which was recorded at New York's Beacon Theatre during the book tour for his memoir.

The first trailer has just been released, with the black-and-white clip opening with Bono sharing, "These are tall tales of a short rock star."

The trailer includes footage from the show, including snippets of Bono singing U2’s "City of Blinding Lights," "Where the Streets Have No Name" and "Beautiful Day," and him talking about his relationship with his father, the last time he saw his mother and more.

“Turns out the most extraordinary thing about my life is the people I’m in relationships with,” he says in the clip. “I met my wife Ali the same week I joined U2.”

It ends with a voiceover in which Bono shares, “I was born with my fists up. Surrender does not come easy to me,” adding, “This is my story. I’m stuck with it.”

Bono: Stories of Surrender, described in the trailer as "the story of a showman in his own words," premieres May 30 on Apple TV+. For those with Apple Vision Pro, Bono: Stories of Surrender (Immersive) will also premiere on May 30, giving viewers an immersive experience of the film. It will be the first feature-length film available on Apple Vision Pro.

