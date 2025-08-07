Watch Ed Sheeran, in a wedding gown, dance with Rupert Grint in 'A Little More' video

Ed Sheeran has released his self-described "bonkers" video for his song "A Little More," and to be fair, it is kinda crazy.

The clip, a sequel to his 2011 video for "Lego House," finds Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint reprising his role as an obsessive Ed Sheeran stalker. In the video, he gets out of prison after 14 years, goes back home and starts a new life. He attends "Stalkers Anonymous" meetings, goes to therapy and gets a new job as a cleaner in a mansion. He even meets a girl, played by Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel, and gets engaged to her.

The only problem is that everywhere Grint's character goes, he sees Ed. Ed's the prison guard, his therapist, the owner of the mansion, the maid in the mansion, the people in his support group and so on. Everything comes to a head during his wedding to Emmanuel's character: All the guests in the church are Ed, the members of the choir are Ed and when he lifts the bride's veil, he sees Ed.

"I hadn't worked with @rupertgrint in 14 years since Lego house, so didn't know if he'd say yes to this idea," Ed writes on Instagram. "But I'm so glad he did. It's such a fun, bonkers video. Longest video shoot I had ever done at that time, and deffo the most costume changes." He thanks Emmanuel for "being amazing" and writes, "Rupert, my brother from another mother, thank you for throwing yourself into this, it wouldn't exist had you said no."

At the end of the clip, Rupert and Ed, who's wearing a full-on wedding gown, waltz together under a disco ball and share a cigarette to the strains of what appears to be an unreleased romantic song — by Ed.

