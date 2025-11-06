Watch Ed Sheeran bop around NYC in trailer for one-take Netflix special

A trailer has been released for Ed Sheeran's new Netflix special, ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran: A Music Experience.

The one-hour special was directed by Adolescence Emmy winner Philip Barantini and shot in one continuous take as Ed bops around New York City. In the trailer, we see him walking the city streets with his guitar in hand, trying to hail a taxi, stopping in a pub to play a surprise show, performing on the subway and taking selfies with fans.

When the special was first announced in October, Ed wrote on his Instagram Story, "This is the most proud I've been of something in my entire career. I'm so excited for you to see it, it really is amazing. Thanks to the incredible team who put this together."

ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran premieres Nov. 21.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.