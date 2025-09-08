Watch Dua Lipa sing with Chaka Khan in Chicago

During her European tour, Dua Lipa started a tradition of performing a song by a local artist in each city, and sometimes even bringing out that artist to join her onstage. Now that her Radical Optimism tour has hit North America, she's continuing the tradition.

When she played the first of two nights in Chicago on Sept. 5, Dua brought out Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and local hero Chaka Khan to sing "Ain't Nobody." The song, which Chaka recorded with her band Rufus, hit the Top 40 in 1983 and has since become a classic. You can now watch footage of the moment on Dua's Instagram and Chaka's as well.

"I [heart] CHICAGO! thank you thank you thank you for your energy! What an incredible two nights in your city!!!" Dua wrote. "AND I GOT TO SING WITH THE QUEEN OF FUNK @chakakhan!!!!"

During her second show in Chicago, Dua sang another song by a local group: "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire. When she kicked off the North American leg of her tour in Toronto Sept. 1, she sang "I'm Like a Bird" by local hero Nelly Furtado.

Dua's next concert is Sept. 9 in Boston.

