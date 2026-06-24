Watch Cookie Monster sing Bruno Mars for 'Sesame Street''s 'Parody Party'

Bruno Mars' hit "I Just Might" becomes "Take a Bite" in the furry blue hands — paws – of Cookie Monster.

It's the first song and video from the upcoming album Parody Party, featuring beloved Sesame Street characters putting their own spins on famous pop songs. In the video, a near carbon copy of Bruno's original, Cookie sings about his favorite treat while backed up by a band made up of sunglass-wearing clones of himself.

"If cookie tastes as good as it look right now/ me will take a bite, a big bite/ me not going to wait/ me gobble up entire plate, hey!" sings the lovable blue monster.

The album also includes "Where Is My Lovie," a parody of RAYE's "Where Is My Husband!" sung by Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and Elmo. Instead of singing about a romantic partner, they sing about a misplaced toy.

Another song, "Go for the Gold," parodies the HUNTR/X song "Golden" and is performed by Abby, Zoe and Rosita, with lyrics about teamwork and friendship.

Most hilariously, "Got to Go," a parody of Chappell Roan's "Hot to Go," features Cookie Monster, Elmo and Abby singing about potty training.

The album also includes three previously released tracks that were previously only available on YouTube: "Me Want It (But Me Wait)," a parody of Icona Pop's "I Love It" in which Cookie Monster sings about self-regulation; "Sort It All," a "Shake It Off" parody about recycling sung by Oscar the Grouch and friends; and "Share it Maybe," a "Call Me Maybe" parody about sharing treats, also sung by Cookie Monster.

Parody Party is released on July 26; you can pre-save the album now.

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