Watch Christina Aguilera, John Legend and more perform at opening of Obama Presidential Center

Christina Aguilera performs during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Christina Aguilera, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Bruce Springsteen, and U2's Bono and The Edge were among the performers at the grand opening of President Barack Obama's Obama Presidential Center Thursday in Chicago. If you didn't catch it live, the whole thing has been archived at Obama.org.

Christina performed a classic that was introduced as "one of President Obama's favorite songs," which she had never performed in public before: Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World." Wearing a sparkly cream gown, she performed a new arrangement of the 1967 hit.

Jennifer sang the national anthem at the ceremony, as well as a rendition of "The Impossible Dream," from the musical The Man of La Mancha. John sang a version of Donny Hathaway's "Someday We'll All Be Free," plus his Oscar-winning hit "Glory," for which he was joined by rapper Common and a choir.

Bono and The Edge sang "City of Blinding Lights," while Bruce Springsteen performed "Land of Hope and Dreams." And Stevie Wonder closed the event with the songs "All I Do" and "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)," plus a version of "Higher Ground," for which he was joined by all the other performers.

The day’s other performers included Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, The Roots and Nigerian singer Tems.

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