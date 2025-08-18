Watch Alex Warren's mother-in-law join him onstage

Most artists would probably welcome the opportunity to go on tour so they could get away from their mothers-in-law, but Alex Warren made his part of the experience for one lucky audience.

On Aug. 14, Alex was performing in Honolulu, Hawaii -- wife Kouvr [COE-verr] hometown -- so he brought her mother Marsee out onstage as a surprise. You can watch Alex's Instagram Reel documenting the moment: As she comes onstage, Alex says, "This is Kouvr's mom, my mom-in-law and she's gonna grace us with a hula dance."

As Marsee performs the dance, you can see Kouvr watching from the sidelines, beaming. At the end, Marsee puts a lei around Alex's neck and they hug.

"Thank You Hawaii for welcoming me and my team. Your island is beautiful and so are you," the "Ordinary" singer captioned the Reel.

Since Kouvr is Hawaiian, she also has a Hawaiian name. While she mostly goes by Kouvr Annon Warren, her full name is Kouvr Ho'oipo A Mē Kamakalāni O'anela Kahokūlani Vincent Annon -- and yes, Alex knows how to pronounce it.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.