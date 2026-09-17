US population trends by state: Winners and losers in 2026

SmartAsset reports that U.S. population growth has slowed, with some states like Vermont and California experiencing declines, while Texas and the Carolinas see increases.

The U.S. population continues to grow, but that growth has slowed dramatically, with the year-over-year increase now below 1%. Some areas feel this shift more acutely than others, and a few states are experiencing population declines. A growing population can increase labor availability and expand the consumer base, supporting economic growth. At the same time, negative population growth may reduce pressure on housing and infrastructure, potentially improving affordability for current residents.

SmartAsset analyzed Census Bureau estimates of year-over-year population changes in each of the 50 states to identify where growth is strongest and where resident counts are declining. The study also examines which states have the oldest and youngest populations. Together, the results show how growth rates and age distribution are reshaping the nation's demographic profile.

Key Findings

Five states lost residents. Among the five states with negative population growth, Vermont had the largest decline, losing about 0.3% of its population. Hawai'i followed at 0.2%.

Among the five states with negative population growth, Vermont had the largest decline, losing about 0.3% of its population. Hawai'i followed at 0.2%. California is declining while Texas is rising. With 39.4 million residents, California remains the nation's most populous state. However, its population declined by 0.02% year over year. Meanwhile, Texas, the second most populous state with 31.7 million residents, grew by 1.3%.

With 39.4 million residents, California remains the nation's most populous state. However, its population declined by 0.02% year over year. Meanwhile, Texas, the second most populous state with 31.7 million residents, grew by 1.3%. Growth is heating up in the Carolinas. South Carolina and North Carolina were among the nation's biggest population gainers, ranking No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, for year-over-year population growth.

South Carolina and North Carolina were among the nation's biggest population gainers, ranking No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, for year-over-year population growth. Utah has the nation's youngest population. The Beehive State has a median resident age of just 33 years, the lowest in the nation. It also has the highest share of residents younger than age 5, at 6.5%, and the lowest percentage of residents 65 and older, at 13%.

The Beehive State has a median resident age of just 33 years, the lowest in the nation. It also has the highest share of residents younger than age 5, at 6.5%, and the lowest percentage of residents 65 and older, at 13%. New England is graying. By multiple measures, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont have the nation's oldest populations. Maine has the nation's highest median age, at 45 years, as well as the largest share of residents 65 and older. New Hampshire and Vermont closely follow, each with a median age of 44 years and large shares of residents 65 and older.

A table revealing the population trends by state. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

A data map of the US visualizing the states with the oldest and youngest residents. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

State Population Trends

Alabama

2025 population: 5,193,088

2024 population: 5,163,055

Year-over-year change: 0.58%

Alaska

2025 population: 737,270

2024 population: 736,537

Year-over-year change: 0.1%

Arizona

2025 population: 7,623,818

2024 population: 7,556,424

Year-over-year change: 0.89%

Arkansas

2025 population: 3,114,791

2024 population: 3,096,080

Year-over-year change: 0.6%

California

2025 population: 39,355,309

2024 population: 39,364,774

Year-over-year change: -0.02%

Colorado

2025 population: 6,012,561

2024 population: 5,988,502

Year-over-year change: 0.4%

Connecticut

2025 population: 3,688,496

2024 population: 3,674,449

Year-over-year change: 0.38%

Delaware

2025 population: 1,059,952

2024 population: 1,050,123

Year-over-year change: 0.94%

Florida

2025 population: 23,462,518

2024 population: 23,265,838

Year-over-year change: 0.85%

Georgia

2025 population: 11,302,748

2024 population: 11,204,208

Year-over-year change: 0.88%

Hawai‘i

2025 population: 1,432,820

2024 population: 1,434,952

Year-over-year change: -0.15%

Idaho

2025 population: 2,029,733

2024 population: 2,000,872

Year-over-year change: 1.44%

Illinois

2025 population: 12,719,141

2024 population: 12,703,033

Year-over-year change: 0.13%

Indiana

2025 population: 6,973,333

2024 population: 6,934,754

Year-over-year change: 0.56%

Iowa

2025 population: 3,238,387

2024 population: 3,230,454

Year-over-year change: 0.25%

Kansas

2025 population: 2,977,220

2024 population: 2,965,252

Year-over-year change: 0.4%

Kentucky

2025 population: 4,606,864

2024 population: 4,584,046

Year-over-year change: 0.5%

Louisiana

2025 population: 4,618,189

2024 population: 4,614,878

Year-over-year change: 0.07%

Maine

2025 population: 1,414,874

2024 population: 1,408,438

Year-over-year change: 0.46%

Maryland

2025 population: 6,265,347

2024 population: 6,245,314

Year-over-year change: 0.32%

Massachusetts

2025 population: 7,154,084

2024 population: 7,138,560

Year-over-year change: 0.22%

Michigan

2025 population: 10,127,884

2024 population: 10,099,962

Year-over-year change: 0.28%

Minnesota

2025 population: 5,830,405

2024 population: 5,797,405

Year-over-year change: 0.57%

Mississippi

2025 population: 2,954,160

2024 population: 2,950,172

Year-over-year change: 0.14%

Missouri

2025 population: 6,270,541

2024 population: 6,243,544

Year-over-year change: 0.43%

Montana

2025 population: 1,144,694

2024 population: 1,137,557

Year-over-year change: 0.63%

Nebraska

2025 population: 2,018,006

2024 population: 2,005,591

Year-over-year change: 0.62%

Nevada

2025 population: 3,282,188

2024 population: 3,253,543

Year-over-year change: 0.88%

New Hampshire

2025 population: 1,415,342

2024 population: 1,408,518

Year-over-year change: 0.48%

New Jersey

2025 population: 9,548,215

2024 population: 9,506,354

Year-over-year change: 0.44%

New Mexico

2025 population: 2,125,498

2024 population: 2,126,774

Year-over-year change: -0.06%

New York

2025 population: 20,002,427

2024 population: 20,001,419

Year-over-year change: 0.01%

North Carolina

2025 population: 11,197,968

2024 population: 11,052,061

Year-over-year change: 1.32%

North Dakota

2025 population: 799,358

2024 population: 793,387

Year-over-year change: 0.75%

Ohio

2025 population: 11,900,510

2024 population: 11,860,621

Year-over-year change: 0.34%

Oklahoma

2025 population: 4,123,288

2024 population: 4,097,758

Year-over-year change: 0.62%

Oregon

2025 population: 4,273,586

2024 population: 4,265,324

Year-over-year change: 0.19%

Pennsylvania

2025 population: 13,059,432

2024 population: 13,045,848

Year-over-year change: 0.1%

Rhode Island

2025 population: 1,114,521

2024 population: 1,110,415

Year-over-year change: 0.37%

South Carolina

2025 population: 5,570,274

2024 population: 5,490,316

Year-over-year change: 1.46%

South Dakota

2025 population: 935,094

2024 population: 927,110

Year-over-year change: 0.86%

Tennessee

2025 population: 7,315,076

2024 population: 7,251,291

Year-over-year change: 0.88%

Texas

2025 population: 31,709,821

2024 population: 31,318,578

Year-over-year change: 1.25%

Utah

2025 population: 3,538,904

2024 population: 3,502,983

Year-over-year change: 1.03%

Vermont

2025 population: 644,663

2024 population: 646,521

Year-over-year change: -0.29%

Virginia

2025 population: 8,880,107

2024 population: 8,819,642

Year-over-year change: 0.69%

Washington

2025 population: 8,001,020

2024 population: 7,927,958

Year-over-year change: 0.92%

West Virginia

2025 population: 1,766,147

2024 population: 1,767,402

Year-over-year change: -0.07%

Wisconsin

2025 population: 5,972,787

2024 population: 5,957,168

Year-over-year change: 0.26%

Wyoming

2025 population: 588,753

2024 population: 586,722

Year-over-year change: 0.35%

Methodology

Population estimates for each state — including total population, median age and age-group counts — reflect Census Bureau estimates as of July 1, 2025. Year-over-year changes compare July 1, 2025, estimates with July 1, 2024, estimates, the most recent periods available. Cohort percentages were calculated as a share of each state’s total 2025 population. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.