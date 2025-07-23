UK mathematician finds Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ is the ultimate karaoke song

Everybody who loves karaoke has a go-to song, but in the U.K. one Bon Jovi tune trumps all the rest.

A new study, commissioned by the telecommunications company Vodafone Three, finds that the New Jersey rockers’ #1 hit “Livin’ on a Prayer” is the U.K.'s ultimate karaoke tune and the karaoke song most likely to boost Brits' moods.

Oxford University mathematician Dr. Tom Crawford created a formula to determine the ultimate karaoke tune, researching data from 2,000 karaoke fans. The results were determined by looking at things like number of verses, beats per minute and repetition of chorus, then ranking songs based on a score from 1 to 100.

Bon Jovi's track topped all others with a score of 91%, followed closely by Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" with a 90% score.

Released in 1986, "Livin' on a Prayer" was co-written by Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora and Desmond Child, and was the second single from the band's third studio album, Slippery When Wet. It was their second #1, following the album's first single, "You Give Love a Bad Name."

The list also included Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)" by ABBA, "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield, Adele's "Someone Like You" and the Spice Girls' "Wannabe."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.