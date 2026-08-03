Zac Brown Band gives away free cruise to Boston concertgoers

Imagine going to a concert and walking away with a free vacation. That’s exactly what happened to 37,000 fans at the Zac Brown Band’s concert at Fenway Park.

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As Zac Brown and his band performed “Same Boat,” he said that everyone was going on vacation, as part of a partnership with the country superstars and Margaritaville at Sea, WFXT reported.

“Tonight we’re gonna do something that even Jimmy [Buffett] would say is crazy,” Brown said. “This is the biggest giveaway in history, ladies and gentlemen.” The giveaway: a free cruise for two for each person there.

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“We were honored to work alongside Zac to help bring this incredible surprise to life for his fans,” Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea, said according to People magazine. “This was an extraordinary way to thank the fans who have supported him throughout his career, and we’re proud to have helped make that incredible vision a once-in-a-lifetime reality.”

The gift is worth $40 million in total and is the largest audience gifting in live entertainment history.

The show was a sellout, People reported.

This is not the first cruise that the band has given away.

At each show, four trips have been given to fans.

The Beachcomber will set sail in January 2027 and will include the “Same Boat” venue, a “first-of-its-kind artist-curated” venue at sea designed by Brown. It will be the entertainment hub of the ship.

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