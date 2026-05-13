World’s largest Dr Pepper bottle unveiled at Waco museum

The museum will include a 23-foot replica of a Dr Pepper bottle.

WACO, Texas — The Dr Pepper Museum is adding a giant-sized bottle on its property to commemorate the facility’s 35th anniversary.

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The museum, located in Waco, Texas, unveiled a 23-foot Dr Pepper bottle on May 9, KWTX reported.

The custom fiberglass bottle from Wisconsin captures two distinct eras in Dr Pepper’s 140-year history, according to USA Today.

One showcases the brand’s modern style from the 1960s, while the otherone touts the company’s "Vim, Vigor, Vitality” logo that adorned bottles from the mid-1800s through the turn of the century.

World's largest Dr Pepper bottle unveiled. 'It's a bold tribute' https://t.co/5Vr7La9hEn — USA TODAY Money (@USATODAYmoney) May 11, 2026

“As the Original Home of Dr Pepper, we’re excited to add a new icon to the Waco skyline,” Chris Dyer, CEO and president of the Dr Pepper Museum, said in a statement. “This bottle isn’t just big, it’s a bold tribute to the spirit of invention that began right here and continues to inspire visitors from around the world.”

The Dr Pepper bottle was made possible by a $1 million donation from the Hillman Family Foundation on behalf of the elder care organization, Cornerstone Caregiving.

Dr Pepper Museum: File photo. The museum is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

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