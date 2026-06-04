Woman with self-imposed lifetime ban at casinos hits jackpot, then gets kicked out The New Jersey resident will not be allowed to keep her winnings.

A woman hit it big at a slot machine at a Pennsylvania casino -- but she will not be allowed to keep her winnings because she was on a life-time self-exclusion gambling ban.

A woman who has been on Pennsylvania’s lifetime casino self-exclusion list since 2019 won a slot machine jackpot on Sunday -- and then was promptly escorted off the premises.

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According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the 69-year-old woman, from Asbury Park, New Jersey, was at the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Grantville, WHTM reported.

State Police said Hollywood Casino contacted authorities after identifying the woman on the gaming floor as a person who had self-excluded herself for life, according to the television station. A lifetime ban does not expire, WGAL reported.

Police said a non-traffic citation for trespassing will be filed against the woman, according to WHTM.

It was unclear what slot machine the woman played that hit the jackpot. It also was unclear how much she won. But one thing is clear -- she will not be able to keep the cash.

According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, “individuals who enroll in self-exclusion are prohibited from collecting any winnings, recovering any losses or accepting complimentary gifts or services or any other thing of value from a licensee or operator.”

Persons can self-exclude for one year, five years or for life.

Gaming board spokesperson Doug Harbach previously said that jackpots forfeited by people like the woman go to the agency and are used to fight gambling addiction, WHTM reported.

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