Woman kayaking in Florida injured during gator attack

Alligator on the shore of a Florida canal.
Gator attack FILE PHOTO: A woman kayaking in a Florida canal was attacked by an alligator. (April - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A woman kayaking in Florida was attacked by an alligator, sending her to a hospital.

Read more trending news

The woman, who was not identified, was boating at the Tiger Creek Canal in Polk County on Monday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The gator bit the woman on the elbow, the FWC said, and she had to be taken to a hospital.

The Miami Herald reported that the woman’s condition was not known.

A contracted nuisance alligator trapper was called to the scene.

While 1.3 million gators live in Florida, serious injuries caused by them are rare the FWC said.

To prevent an attack, the agency said to stay a safe distance from alligators, don’t feed them, swim during daylight hours and in designated areas, and keep pets on leashes.


Latest trending news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!