Woman kayaking in Florida injured during gator attack

A woman kayaking in Florida was attacked by an alligator, sending her to a hospital.

The woman, who was not identified, was boating at the Tiger Creek Canal in Polk County on Monday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The gator bit the woman on the elbow, the FWC said, and she had to be taken to a hospital.

The Miami Herald reported that the woman’s condition was not known.

A contracted nuisance alligator trapper was called to the scene.

While 1.3 million gators live in Florida, serious injuries caused by them are rare the FWC said.

To prevent an attack, the agency said to stay a safe distance from alligators, don’t feed them, swim during daylight hours and in designated areas, and keep pets on leashes.





