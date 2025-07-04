Woman accused of using bug foggers to evict family faces assault, child abuse charges

The charges stem from an eviction incident at Ervyana L. Davis' apartment.
Accused: Ervyana L. Davis is facing two counts of assault and two counts of child abuse. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department )
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman is accused of assault and child abuse after police said she placed bug foggers inside an apartment to evict a family that included a 4-year-old, authorities said.

Read more trending news

According to Davidson County Sheriff’s Office arrest records, Ervyana L. Davis, 23, of Nashville, was arrested late Wednesday. She was charged with two counts of assault, domestic fear of bodily injury; and two counts of child abuse to a child 8 years old and younger.

Davis is accused of placing between five and 16 bug foggers inside her apartment to force out the victim and their family.

A man told police that his child was coughing and having difficulty breathing. The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said that Davis had called authorities before the incident, asking for assistance to remove the family, but was allegedly told they could not help. They referred her to the eviction process, according to WZTV.

Detectives believe that Davis left the residence and returned to place the bug foggers inside the apartment.

It was unclear what led to the attempted conviction.

According to court records, Davis is scheduled to appear in court on July 7.

Latest trending news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!