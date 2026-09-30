Woman accused of leaving 4 children home unattended while she went on cruise

File photo. A South Florida woman is accused of taking a trip on the cruise ship for three days while leaving her four children unattended at home.

A South Florida woman is accused of leaving her four minor children -- including a 2-month-old -- alone while she went on a three-day cruise, authorities said.

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According to an arrest affidavit filed in a Miami-Dade County court, Nathalie Belizaire, 29, of North Miami Beach, faces four counts of child neglect without great bodily harm.

The affidavit stated that police responded to Belizaire’s residence on Sept. 26 after Lether Bazile, the father of the 2-month-old child, voiced concern about the welfare of the children, WTVJ reported. That included the infant’s siblings, ages 2, 7 and 9 years old, according to the television station.

The man said he observed a post on Belizaire’s WhatsApp story on Sept. 24 that showed what appeared to be a ticket for a 3-day Carnival Cruise Line voyage to the Bahamas.

Bazile said he spoke with Belizaire that same day, and she allegedly told him that the children would be left in the care of her great-grandmother while she went on the cruise, according to the arrest affidavit.

On Monday, authorities were waiting as 29-year-old Nathalie Belizaire disembarked the Carnival Conquest at PortMiami, where she was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. https://t.co/WQkYUAwMVT — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) September 29, 2026

But Bazile told police that when he arrived at Belizaire’s apartment on Sept. 26, he saw a television set on through the blinds and heard the children talking inside the residence, the arrest affidavit stated. Bazile called 911, and police forced their way into the apartment, WSVN reported.

“All four minor children were discovered inside the residence without adult supervision and were hiding together in the bathroom,” according to the affidavit.

Body camera video showed officers gathering the children and leading them outside, according to WSVN.

According to the affidavit, Belizaire’s great-grandmother said that the children were supposed to be dropped off in her care but never arrived. Belizaire’s brother added that at 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 26, he received a text message from her, asking him to check on the children.

Investigators said that Belizaire bought a three-day ticket to the Bahamas aboard the Carnival Conquest that was scheduled to depart on Sept. 25, WTVJ reported.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies, and North Miami Beach police officers arrested Belizaire when she disembarked on Monday at PortMiami, according to WPLG.

Belizaire’s bond was set at $10,000 during a hearing on Tuesday, and she posted bond several hours after her hearing, WTVJ reported. She was released on the condition that she stay away from the children, according to the television station.

Mother sobs in court after leaving her four children at home alone, including an infant, so she could go on a Carnival cruise.



29-year-old Nathalie Belizaire was arrested for leaving her children at home so she could go on a four-day cruise to the Bahamas.



Police say they… pic.twitter.com/ypQ4C9sk3C — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 29, 2026

Judge Mindy Glazer was incredulous during the hearing.

“You cannot make this up. It says she went on a cruise and left her children home alone,” Glazer said, according to WTVJ. “These poor kids, four of them, were home alone for three days … I’m just grateful nothing worse happened to these kids.”

Belizaire’s attorney said she denied the allegations.

“Of course she does,” Glazer answered. “One baby, the baby was born in July of this year. Who leaves a baby alone like that?”

Belizaire will be arraigned in court on Nov. 26, online court records show.

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