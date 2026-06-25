Woman accused of hitting mother in face with hammer

File photo. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman who allegedly struck her mother in the face during an argument.

A Michigan woman is accused of striking her mother in the face with a hammer during an altercation last week in Florida, authorities said.

[ Read more trending news ]

According to an arrest affidavit from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Heather Lynn Wilson, 39, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was taken into custody on June 23. She was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery, tampering with a witness or information, false imprisonment of an adult, battery on an officer and resisting an officer with violence.

Indian River County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at about 4:34 p.m. ET on June 23, Treasure Coast Newspapers reported.

Michigan woman faces several charges, accused of striking her mother with a hammer while driving, before stopping for gas in Sebastian. https://t.co/jhMzSPKNOx — TCPalm (@TCPalm) June 24, 2026

After responding to a call about a disturbance between the two women, deputies found the victim, who is Wilson’s mother, bleeding after the suspect apparently stuck her in the face and neck with a hammer, the arrest affidavit stated.

Wilson allegedly yelled at the officer, accusing him of not being with law enforcement, the affidavit said. When she attempted to flee the scene and enter her vehicle, the officer tried to stop her. Wilson allegedly scratched and kicked the officer in the leg before she was restrained.

Officers then interviewed the victim, who said she was driving with Wilson to a cellular store in nearby Brevard County. According to the affidavit, the victim said Wilson had been dealing with identity theft and believed her ex-husband was involved.

Wilson then accused her mother of being part of the scheme, picked up “a large metal construction hammer” in the vehicle and threatened to strike the woman.

When the victim denied being part of an identity theft scheme, Wilson allegedly struck her in the face with the hammer, the affidavit stated.

Deputies found a hammer on the passenger’s side floorboard of Wilson’s car, with “a small amount of blood” on it, the affidavit stated.

When the mother called 911, Wilson allegedly told her to throw the phone out of the window. When the phone rang from the 911 call back, the victim told deputies that Wilson struck her in the face again and managed to toss the phone out of the car.

According to the affidavit, the victim had a red bite mark on her back. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Jaworski told Treasure Coast Newspapers.

Wilson was arrested and transported to the Indian River County Jail, according to online booking records.

© 2026 Cox Media Group